Dennis Allen: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden attended recent Saints OTAs to aid offense with Derek Carr

Shortly after he resigned from the Raiders, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging they sought to ruin his career by releasing private emails. In January of this year, the Nevada State Supreme Court granted the league's motion to pause Gruden's lawsuit.

Allen was asked whether he was concerned Gruden's presence could be a distraction or would inspire backlash.

"No, look, you ask everybody that was involved and they thought it was really beneficial for our football team," Allen said, via ESPN. "And look, we're going to look at any avenue that we can to try to improve. So that was one area we thought, just bringing him in and having the opportunity to sit down and visit with him, would help us."

In three-plus years under Gruden, Carr completed 68.3% of his passes for 13,811 yards, 75 touchdowns and 31 interceptions and led the Raiders to a 22-31 record. The quarterback was released this offseason after one full season in a new Las Vegas regime, and Carr subsequently signed with New Orleans.