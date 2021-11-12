Around the NFL

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 04:58 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday in Clark County (Nev.) District Court, alleging that the accused parties sought to ruin his career by releasing private emails in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms.

"Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden," the introduction of the lawsuit, obtained by NFL Media, reads.

Gruden is seeking "the recovery of money in excess of $15,000.00" in each of seven causes of action.

Gruden stepped down from his position as Raiders head coach following the release of articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times that detailed his aforementioned emails ranging from 2010 to 2018. 

The NFL released a statement, categorizing the lawsuit's claims as disreputable.

"The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a Friday statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, also released a statement:

"Jon Gruden has filed suit against the National Football League and Commissioner Goodell in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. The complaint alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job. There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden's emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders' season."

Within the 21-page lawsuit, it is stated that Gruden was "forced to resign."

The causes of action listed in the suit are as follows: intentional interference with contractual relations; tortious interference with prospective economic advantage; negligence; negligent hiring; negligent supervision; civil conspiracy; and aiding and abetting.

Related Content

news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW