DeMeco Ryans excited to work with Nick Caserio to turn Texans into contender

It's easy to play for a coach who truly cares about your well-being as more than just a cog in a football machine. Ryans knows this from his own playing days, in which he earned Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors at the start of a 10-year NFL career.

In order to turn the Texans into a winner, though, Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio will have to add top-tier talent to a roster that has lacked it in recent years. It won't be an overnight overhaul, of course, and it will depend heavily on how the Texans proceed at quarterback.

Unlike other QB-needy clubs, the Texans have kept their preferences private, instead relying on the same theme of evaluating different quarterbacks with different fits while declining to reveal which might fit their system. Ryans made sure Wednesday to note his team won't try to fit a quarterback into a system, but instead craft its program to fit the quarterback.

Who that quarterback will be remains undetermined. Ryans said the Texans will add two players to the quarterback room this offseason, and Houston won't stop there.

"It's all about the player that you have, not only a quarterback but a receiver. What does that guy do well?" Ryans said. "Linebackers, what do they do well? As coaches, you put guys in positions to be successful. It's not about a system per se. It's about just making sure that a player has the right tools and you're putting him in a spot where he can thrive."

Ryans has seen how an addition at quarterback can reverse a team's fortunes rather quickly. When he was in San Francisco, the arrival of Jimmy Garoppolo pivoted the 49ers from an afterthought to a contender, helping the 49ers reach a Super Bowl and three NFC Championship Games between 2019 and 2022.

He's hoping a similar fate awaits the Texans, and also knows it won't happen without putting in plenty of work to get the job done. Ryans will need to collaborate with Caserio, with whom Ryans said he has "hit the ground running" with, to transform the Texans into a legitimate threat in the AFC South, and is encouraged by a seamless alignment of their visions for the future in Houston.

Most importantly, though, Ryans knows he'll make his greatest impact with a finalized roster he is charged with preparing to play on Sundays. Ryans believes he's ready for the opportunity.