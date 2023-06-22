Demarcus Lawrence on gap between Cowboys, Eagles: 'I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all'

An NFC frontrunner throughout the majority of the 2022 season, the Eagles soared to an 8-0 record out of the gates, but the Cowboys kept up. When Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts was injured down the stretch and his squad faltered, Dallas still had a shot at the division late. The Cowboys ended up splitting the season series thanks to a riveting win over the Eagles on Christmas Eve. Never the less, Philadelphia regrouped and won its season finale against the New York Giants to post a 14-3 record, clinching the division and the conference's top seed.

Lawrence believes the 12-5 Cowboys of a year ago are on the trail to catching up with the Eagles.