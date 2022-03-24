Around the NFL

Demarcus Lawrence 'blessed with the opportunity' to be a Cowboy for life

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 01:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a couple of key players this offseason, but ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ was not one of them.

Instead, he signed an extension that he hopes will keep him in Dallas through retirement.

"Being a Cowboy for life is always a dream," Lawrence said Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "I was blessed with the opportunity to do so. There is no reason why I would go against my aspirations and dream of being a Cowboy for life."

Lawrence has been in Dallas since 2014, but a difficult 2021 season put his future with the Cowboys in doubt. While Dallas enjoyed a turnaround that included an NFC East title, Lawrence was limited to just seven games. With a salary cap number that appeared to be pushing the then-cap-strapped Cowboys toward moving on from Lawrence, there was legitimate fear he'd played his final game in Dallas.

Then the Cowboys traded ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ to Cleveland and released right tackle La'el Collins, clearing enough space to retain Lawrence on a three-year, $40 million deal (with $30 million in guaranteed money) that also fit him more efficiently into their financial plans. They nearly kept his pass-rushing mate, Randy Gregory, as well, but Gregory ultimately decided to move to Denver.

"It was a shock to me," Lawrence said of Gregory's decision to sign with the Broncos. "I heard the news just like everyone else. 'Randy signed with the Cowboys,' and after my workout, I got home and saw on Instagram Randy had signed with the Broncos."

Lawrence wished the best for Gregory, but can't waste time wishing he still had the Nebraska product as his teammate. Instead, he'll have a new arrival to get to know in ﻿Dante Fowler﻿.

"I actually don't know a lot about his game," Lawrence said. "I know DQ (defensive coordinator Dan Quinn) coached him back in Atlanta a couple years ago. ... I know that he's coming in here to help us win. He's coming to get better, and shoot, that's all I can ask from a guy."

All Lawrence can ask from himself is better luck when it comes to his health. 2021 was the first season in which Lawrence didn't play the full slate of regular-season games since 2016, and when he's available, he's proven to be productive. Lawrence recorded 25 sacks between the 2017 and 2018 seasons -- his two Pro Bowl campaigns -- before sliding backward in 2019 and 2020, the last two seasons before Quinn's arrival (and Dallas' defensive turnaround) in 2021.

With Lawrence now contractually secure and Quinn back for a second season, the Cowboys will look to be even better on the defensive side of the ball. They can expect to have a cornerstone of the franchise ready to go in 2022 -- and through 2024.

Related Content

news

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million. 
news

Second grand jury considering criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Deshaun Waston alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer of the complainant, told The New York Times on Thursday.
news

Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill trade: Davante Adams' contract 'flipped everything upside down'

Following the trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explains what happened with his client's abrupt departure from Kansas City. 
news

Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

J.D. McKissic says he chose Commanders over Bills because he had 'unfinished business in Washington'

Running back J.D. McKissic is back in Washington. McKissic spoke with reporters Thursday and explained his desicion to re-sign with the Commanders over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Ex-Rams WR Robert Woods picked Titans in trade: 'Joining this team is beneficial for my career'

When the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, it signaled the end to Robert Woods' run in Los Angeles. The wideout said the team allowed him to help pick his landing spot, which is how the trade to Tennessee transpired.
news

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading. That notion was reiterated to safety ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing CB Malcolm Butler to two-year deal

Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit announced as broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the new voices of "Thursday Night Football," Prime Video announced Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW