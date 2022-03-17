Around the NFL

Cowboys releasing offensive lineman La'el Collins

Published: Mar 17, 2022 at 01:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cowboys' reorganization of their salary cap has forced them to part ways with their starting right tackle.

Dallas will release La'el Collins on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision. The team later announced the roster move.

The move is clearly a cost-cutting one expected to save Dallas $10 million in what logically should be a post-June 1 designation. The move will further assist the Cowboys in getting in a better financial position after trading Amari Cooper (and his $20 million cap number) to Cleveland and using new cap space to extend Demarcus Lawrence and re-sign Michael Gallup﻿.

Collins' departure has been expected for at least a week. Rapoport reported on March 10 that Dallas was having active trade conversations involving Collins, who has been a productive tackle when able to play. The last two seasons have been a struggle for Collins, who missed all of 2020 due to injury and was suspended five games in 2021.

Collins has been an excellent run blocker and a solid pass protector in Dallas, where he began his NFL career after going undrafted in 2015. He's been one half of a vitally important duo of tackles for the Cowboys, but his unavailability and the financial savings created by parting ways with Collins were enough for Dallas to make the move.

At 28 years old, Collins will attract interest elsewhere in an NFL that still lacks quality offensive linemen who are readily available. The reigning AFC champion Bengals are one team to watch in particular.

Related Content

news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade; Cleveland has no plans to trade QB

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Mayfield's request comes after the Browns made a trade offer to the Houston Texans for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.
news

Za'Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains a free agent

Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore, after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens and remains a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky looking forward to earning starting QB job with Steelers: 'You expect competition'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ joins the Steelers with a chance to win a starting job and rehab his career. "This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said Thursday during his introductory press conference.
news

New Commanders QB Carson Wentz says he was 'surprised' at how his time ended with Colts

Change is becoming the norm for Carson Wentz as he embarks on playing for his third team in as many years, but he admitted he was "definitely surprised" to be traded for a second year in a row. 
news

Bills release WR Cole Beasley after three seasons

Buffalo released veteran wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The team soon announced the news. The Bills had allowed Beasley to seek a trade earlier this offseason.
news

Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson trade, still see Baker Mayfield as QB of future

The Cleveland Browns won't be trading for Deshaun Watson and will attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Watson.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

The Commanders are filling the hole on the interior of the offensive line with an experienced guard in Andrew Norwell. Keep track of all the latest signings and cuts from around the league Thursday.
news

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

Seattle cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.
news

Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars never have to spend big in free agency again

Jacksonville tossed around cash at the start of free agency like there was no tomorrow. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that he hopes the spree is the last time Jacksonville has to spend big to bring in new players.
news

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Upon the introduction of Khalil Mack as a Los Angeles Charger, head coach Brandon Staley believes the six-time Pro Bowler will return to form.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW