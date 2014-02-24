Dee Ford clarifies critique of Jadeveon Clowney

Published: Feb 24, 2014 at 03:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Auburn defensive end Dee Ford isn't backing down from his assessment that the NFL draft's top-rated pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, plays like "a blind dog in a meat market." And Ford still insists he, not Clowney, is the best pass rusher available in the 2014 NFL Draft. But in a Monday interview with NFL Network's Kimberly Jones at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ford also wanted to clarify that there are no hard feelings between he and Clowney.

Ford said the phrase came from Notre Dame assistant coach Brian VanGorder, who coached Ford at Auburn in 2012.

"He told me that I had all the first-round ability in the world, but he said I rely on my athleticism, you know, rather than really (bringing) the technical aspects, the fundamental part of the game, watching film, to really become a great pass rusher," Ford said. "So therefore I'm a blind dog in a meat market. So that's one thing he used. When I see Jadeveon, that's what I see. He's 6-foot-6, 270 [pounds], 4.4 guy. He just plays. He can make plays like that, but at the end of the day, does that make you a great pass rusher or a better pass rusher than me? No."

Clowney could be the No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans, and if not, is expected to be chosen soon after in the May 8-10 draft. He was unofficially timed at 4.47 and 4.48 in two 40-yard dashes Monday, blazing-fast times for a 266-pound defensive end. Entering the combine, Ford was ranked the draft's No. 39 overall prospect by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Ford was unable to compete in drills Monday due to medical reasons.

Asked by Jones about Clowney's 40-yard dash times, Ford was duly impressed: "We're not saying that the dog can't run. We're just saying that he can't find the meat," he said. "That wasn't a personal shot at him at all. That's my guy, you know what I'm saying? We are at this thing talking right now, so it's all good. It's just fun. It's competition, and I want everyone to understand that. That was not a personal shot at him. Me and Jadeveon are cool. We laughing about the situation. I think some of his fans are very upset right now, but it's all cool. It's love right now."

Clowney, for his part, gave some mixed signals about whether he was bothered by Ford's remarks in an interview with NFL Network.

"I told him, 'I don't see you out here. You ain't doing none of these drills.' For him to say something, I (didn't) want to hear it," Clowney said. "I just feel like he just said that to build his stock up or something. But it didn't bother me. I told him, 'I'm still better than you.'"
 
Asked about the exchange of words the two had on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf, however, Clowney indicated he and Ford were on good terms.

"He was talking to me about what people said about a tweet. Like he said, it's competition," Clowney added. "We're just out here having fun, enjoying ourselves. He felt like he needed something to help himself out, to say something. But I was fine with it."

Ford said he will participate in all drills at his pro day event at Auburn on March 4. If we're all lucky enough, he'll participate in a media interview as well.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.