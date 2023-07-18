DE Sam Hubbard credits Bengals' winning culture to Joe Burrow: A guy like him 'inspires the whole team'

As a premier player at the game's most important position, Burrow makes sense as the catalyst for the Bengals ascent to the top of AFC contenders.

The QB has gone 22-10 in his last two regular seasons following a rookie year that ended with an ACL tear. He has authored a trip to the Super Bowl and another that ended just short, in the AFC Championship Game -- both farther than any Bengals team had gone since 1988.

But Hubbard has himself shown how the club's winning ways can be attributed to a collective of determined players, such as when the local Cincinnati kid made a statement on the national stage, scoring a 98-yard defensive touchdown to unknot a tied wild-card game and help down the rival Ravens last January.

It was a potentially season-saving play in the fourth quarter of a game where Burrow and the offense had failed to find separation -- a highlight that displayed the strides the Bengals defense has made to keep better pace with the team's surging offense.

Headed by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the unit ranked sixth in scoring last season, which was its best showing since 2016 and the fourth consecutive year of improvement under Anarumo.

Hubbard has played all but his rookie year under the DC, and he made sure to sing his praises, as well.

"Lou's amazing," he said. "I love playing for him. This is my fifth year with Lou, so we really know each other well. I know what he's thinking, what he's trying to accomplish on certain play calls. … He's a player's coach. We're the ones on the field, and playing for a guy like that makes you want to play even harder. I got a lot of respect and I love playing for Lou."

If all the good vibes lead to a fifth straight year of improvement as it pertains to scoring defense, the Bengals will attack 2023 able to claw their way to another Super Bowl berth using either side of the ball.

That journey begins next week, when the team's rookies report to training camp on July 22, and the veterans join them July 25.