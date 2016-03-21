Davis: Browns better off with rookie quarterback than RGIII

"I don't think that if you get RGII, that precludes you from going ahead and taking a quarterback (at No. 2)," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. " ... Carson Wentz would be my first option, Jared Goff would be my second option, and then RGII would be my third option, if you're looking at trying to solve this quarterback position, which they've been trying in Cleveland, as you know, since 1999. I think one of these two guys in this draft could get that done finally for this team."