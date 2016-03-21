Davis: Browns better off with rookie quarterback than RGIII

The Cleveland Browns' options to improve the quarterback position go beyond the 2016 NFL Draft. In fact, the team met with one of those options over the weekend in free agent Robert Griffin III.
But for a club already resetting itself from the front office through the coaching staff, the draft is the right direction, according to NFL Media analyst Charles Davis. And could mean either North Dakota State's Carson Wentz or Cal's Jared Goff with the No. 2 overall pick.
"If you're rebuilding an organization, go ahead and do the whole thing. You rebuilt it at the top with the decision makers, you rebuilt it with a new head coach. I would go in the draft and get (Wentz or Goff)," Davis said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft". "... Whoever they want to go get, that's what I would do. If you're bringing in Robert Griffin III, if you're going new, it just doesn't feel right because it's a total reclamation."
Having released their first-round pick at quarterback from 2014, Johnny Manziel, the Browns' remaining quarterbacks include an aging option (Josh McCown) and two unproven ones (Austin Davis, Connor Shaw). Goff and Wentz are considered the draft's top two quarterback prospects, while Griffin is looking to rebuild his career from the ground up with a new franchise.
"I don't think that if you get RGII, that precludes you from going ahead and taking a quarterback (at No. 2)," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. " ... Carson Wentz would be my first option, Jared Goff would be my second option, and then RGII would be my third option, if you're looking at trying to solve this quarterback position, which they've been trying in Cleveland, as you know, since 1999. I think one of these two guys in this draft could get that done finally for this team."
Browns quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton had some hands-on involvement in Goff's pro day workout last week, dousing the football with water for a few throws to test Goff's ability to throw a wet ball. Wentz's pro day is set for Thursday, and it's a fair presumption that Cleveland will be well-represented.