 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Raiders' Davante Adams: No regrets about trade from Packers, but Jordan Love is 'balling right now' 

Published: May 01, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Davante Adams spent two seasons with Jordan Love in Green Bay, watching the quarterback study under Aaron Rodgers for an eventual Packers baton-passing. Seeing how much Love has grown since impresses the current Raiders receiver.

Joining the "The Rush" podcast with Maxx Crosby, Adams said he doesn't regret pushing for a trade to Las Vegas but wonders about what it would be like to play with Love now.

"At the time when I was (in Green Bay), I hadn't necessarily seen enough to say this is for sure what I should do," Adams said of his decision to leave the Packers. "But in hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a f------ baller, man. I'm so happy for him.

"I haven't really had a chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point like, 'I definitely don't regret changing [teams], but I'm super proud of what you've done. If there's a way I could pull you over here [to Las Vegas] and drag you with me like that, that would've been cool, too.'

"Obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don't regret what I did, but, at the same time, it's definitely you look back on it like, 'damn, that boy kind of balling right now.'"

Related Links

At the time of Adams' trade to the Raiders, Rodgers was still entrenched as the starter, coming off back-to-back NFL MVPs. The star wideout pushed for a trade and new contract in Vegas, joining with former college teammate Derek Carr. That reunion didn't last long, as Carr was eventually benched at the end of 2022 and released.

Adams played alongside Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell last season. With the Raiders shut out of the first-round quarterbacks in last week's draft, O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will battle to toss passes to Adams and the rest of a good receiver corps in Vegas.

Given that backdrop, it's easy to understand why Adams might pine for a quarterback who has shown the ability to lift his club into the postseason.

The 31-year-old wideout believes Love has already shown he can be the "next one" in Green Bay.

"I think he is. I think he has shown that," Adams said. "He is starting to come into his own. You can see the way he is talking in front of media and everything. It's like a whole different person than what I saw when I was there. That comes with experience."

Related Content

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Josh Allen 'pretty pumped' we drafted WR Keon Coleman

Bills general manager Brandon Beane expanded on QB Josh Allen's input into the process that led to drafting WR Keon Coleman with the first pick of Round 2.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing: Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will earn his role, 'like everyone else' 

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. walks into the wide receiver room as the Cardinals' clear No. 1, but that doesn't mean the brass won't make the rookie earn his stripes in 2024.
news

Falcons assistant GM Kyle Smith on Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.: We feel good about the QB position for the next five years, 'minimum'

After selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith says the team is good at the quarterback position for the next five years.
news

Ezekiel Elliott happy to be back with Cowboys: 'It feels great to be home'

Ezekiel Elliott's return to the Cowboys this week is a welcomed reunion and another chance to show the NFL world he can still run with the best of them.
news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says no 'Hollywood' drama in Chicago with Caleb Williams 

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson cleared the air regarding his "Hollywood" comments in March about his new teammate Caleb Williams. 
news

Eagles' A.J. Brown brushes off highest-paid receiver title: 'We don't play on paper'

The Philadelphia Eagles made A.J. Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a three-year, $96 million extension, but the Pro Bowl wideout dismissed the significance of that standing.
news

Former Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. retiring after 12 seasons in NFL

Chris Harris Jr. is walking away from football. The former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive back told The Denver Gazette that he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons played for the Broncos, Chargers and Saints.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars release WR Zay Jones after two seasons

Wide receiver Zay Jones is the odd man out in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced Tuesday that they released Jones and kicker Joey Slye.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach not worried about 'unicorn' Travis Kelce, 34, slowing down with age

After announcing Travis Kelces extension on Monday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach repeatedly called the tight end an "outlier" and said he doesn't expect to see a production collapse as Kelce ages.
news

Lions OT Penei Sewell has sights on Lombardi Trophy: 'I want the big boy and I want it now'

After signing an extension with the Detroit Lions, offensive tackle Penei Sewell wants to lift the Lombardi Trophy soon after the team made a deep run in the playoffs in 2023.