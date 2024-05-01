Raiders' Davante Adams: No regrets about trade from Packers, but Jordan Love is 'balling right now' 

At the time of Adams' trade to the Raiders, Rodgers was still entrenched as the starter, coming off back-to-back NFL MVPs. The star wideout pushed for a trade and new contract in Vegas, joining with former college teammate Derek Carr. That reunion didn't last long, as Carr was eventually benched at the end of 2022 and released.

Adams played alongside Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell last season. With the Raiders shut out of the first-round quarterbacks in last week's draft, O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will battle to toss passes to Adams and the rest of a good receiver corps in Vegas.

Given that backdrop, it's easy to understand why Adams might pine for a quarterback who has shown the ability to lift his club into the postseason.

The 31-year-old wideout believes Love has already shown he can be the "next one" in Green Bay.