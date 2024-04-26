Raiders select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Bowers makes the leap to the NFL after a splendid college career in which he displayed both potential and toughness, standing out as Georgia's best pass-catcher, as well as arguably the top player in college football. After winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end with a career-best 942 yards to go along with seven touchdowns in 2022, Bowers closed his career in Athens with another strong season that saw him log 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns, numbers that pale slightly in comparison to his previous seasons -- that is, until one considers what Bowers overcame to even make it on the field.

Bowers suffered an ankle injury that cost him four games and required TightRope surgery to have a chance to return before the year was over. Instead of packing it in and preparing for his anticipated first-round selection, Bowers elected to undergo the operation with one goal: Get back on the field in time to chase another national title.

The Bulldogs ultimately fell painfully short of the College Football Playoff, losing to Alabama in the SEC title game. But Bowers overcame significant adversity just to have an opportunity to play in the Bulldogs' final game before bowl season, further impressing scouts who were already salivating over his potential at the NFL level.

Bowers brings with him an array of skills and awards, earning All-American honors in 2021 (second team), 2022 and 2023. He repeated as a Mackey Award winner in 2023, earned his third straight first-team All-SEC selection, and even became a finalist for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's top offensive/defensive lineman, despite playing tight end. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to San Francisco star George Kittle in his draft analysis summary, giving fans an example of just how high expectations are for the Georgia star.

With the likes of Kittle, Travis Kelce and a handful of others creating matchup nightmares for opposing defenses and opening up offenses across the NFL, tight end has never been more coveted. The Raiders underscored that truth by stockpiling their offense with two pass-catchers at the position.