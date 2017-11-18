Darnold wins game, Rosen wins QB battle in UCLA-USC

3. Both of these QBs are far from perfect. For Darnold, his decision making has to improve. He threw a pick, adding to his FBS lead in turnovers (19 total) and his lack of awareness on a run at end of the first half cost USC a chance to put points on the board. He was way too frenetic in the first half, bailing out of several clean pockets. In those situations, he needs to stick his cleats in the ground, work through his progression and deliver the ball. Darnold had played better in the past month after some struggles early in the season, but Saturday was a little bit of a step back for him. It was an uneven performance.