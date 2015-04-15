Dante Fowler Jr. visiting the Redskins on Wednesday

Still, it doesn't hurt Washington to bring him in for a visit in case he winds up falling to them at No. 5 (or if they want to move up in order to get him). Mock drafts are all over the board in terms of what they think the team's front office, led by new general manager Scot McCloughan, will do. Some analysts believe an edge rusher like Clemson's Vic Beasley or Missouri's Shane Ray will be the choice, but NFL Media's Charles Davis recently predicted an interesting scenario where top-ranked player Leonard Williams falls to the team at No. 5.