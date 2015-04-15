Dante Fowler Jr. visiting the Redskins on Wednesday

Published: Apr 15, 2015 at 07:14 AM

The Washington Redskins are bringing in one of the top edge rushers in the 2015 NFL Draft and the team just so happens to have a glaring need at that position.

» Draft Winds: Connecting draft prospects to NFL teams

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reports the franchise is hosting Florida outside linebacker/defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. for a visit on Wednesday.

The Redskins hold the No. 5 overall pick in the first round. Fowler is ranked No. 4 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects in the draft.

The former Gator's trip to the nation's capital is just the latest in a long line of stops on the pre-draft circuit this month and comes just two days after he visited the New York Jets, another team with a need at his position. While Fowler is staying busy by visiting clubs, there remains the question as to where he will go in the draft and if he'll even be around by the time the Redskins, Jets or others in the top 10 wind up picking.

NFL.com mock drafts are surprisingly unanimous in saying Fowler will be taken No. 3 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the prospect himself is pretty confident that there's little chance he winds up leaving the state of Florida to play professionaly.

Fowler has been atop NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's list of top edge rushers since the NFL Scouting Combine and is considered by Jeremiah to be the safest pick at his position this year.

Still, it doesn't hurt Washington to bring him in for a visit in case he winds up falling to them at No. 5 (or if they want to move up in order to get him). Mock drafts are all over the board in terms of what they think the team's front office, led by new general manager Scot McCloughan, will do. Some analysts believe an edge rusher like Clemson's Vic Beasley or Missouri's Shane Ray will be the choice, but NFL Media's Charles Davis recently predicted an interesting scenario where top-ranked player Leonard Williams falls to the team at No. 5.

» Zierlein: Top five draft needs for all 32 NFL teams

Such a move would presumably be welcomed by those at the Redskins' facilities, but for now, they're doing their due diligence on Fowler.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
news

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she connected on an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee.
news

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 cases

The annual Michigan-Ohio State football game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines. Chase Goodbread explores the impact of the cancellation.
news

2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.
news

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle expected to miss rest of season with right ankle injury

College football lost arguably its most electrifying offensive player on Saturday when Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle injured his right ankle in Alabama's 48-17 win over rival Tennessee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW