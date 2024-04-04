Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Lions currently hold the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. Detroit hasn't selected in the late 20s since 2015, when they traded down with Denver from 23 to 28 and selected guard Laken Tomlinson.
In the three drafts under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, the Lions have been nestled firmly in the top 10. Thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade, Detroit sat with the No. 6 pick last season before trading back to No. 12 and held their own No. 18 selection. They used those first-rounders on running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell. Lambasted on draft day for the lack of positional value, the Lions made it clear they targeted players who could contribute off the bat.
After wiping away 30 years of despair last season with a division crown and run to the NFC Championship Game, Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
"Since we've been here, we've really, 'Man, draft the best player available,'" Campbell said, via the team's official website. "Don't let the 'man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).' Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time."
The Lions filled several gaps this offseason, trading for corner Carlton Davis, signing DB Amik Robertson, defensive tackle D.J. Reader edge rusher Marcus Davenport, and guard Kevin Zeitler. Yet holes remain, with the recent release of Cam Sutton and wideout Josh Reynolds signing in Denver.
Detroit can still use help at corner, edge rusher, O-line depth, and receiver.
"Every team in this league has warts, it doesn't matter how good you are, you've got areas you're always going to want to be able to improve in. Nobody's a perfect roster," Campbell said.
"But we're the best we've been in four years, and we feel like, man, we've got a lot of those holes filled and so this kind of feels like the first draft we're going in and, we're still best player available, but we've got places taken care of going into the draft, which is pretty cool."