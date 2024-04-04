Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

After wiping away 30 years of despair last season with a division crown and run to the NFC Championship Game, Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.

"Since we've been here, we've really, 'Man, draft the best player available,'" Campbell said, via the team's official website. "Don't let the 'man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).' Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time."

Detroit can still use help at corner, edge rusher, O-line depth, and receiver.

"Every team in this league has warts, it doesn't matter how good you are, you've got areas you're always going to want to be able to improve in. Nobody's a perfect roster," Campbell said.