Lions' D.J. Reader: 'Super tough' to leave Bengals but I don't see being top-three player at DT changing

Reader has been a force on the interior when on the field, but he played only 44 of a possible 67 games for the Bengals due to a series of smaller injuries on top of the two quad tears. The biggest challenge for the 335-pounder in his age-30 season will be availability, especially coming off another massive injury.

Reader has nary a concern about that.

"I don't see any setbacks keeping me from being able to be right back where I was and the player who I was," he said. "When I'm out there playing, I'm one of the top three players at my position. So I don't think that's gonna change. Once I get back and this knee's back, I think it'll be like you (Jim Rome) said, another setup for greatness to go out there and do this thing."

Nor do the Lions, who signed him to a two-year deal at the outset of free agency to add to an already stellar defensive line. Reader didn't finish 2023 graded as a top-three interior defensive lineman according to PFF, but his 82.2 overall grade is nothing to sneeze at, placing him in the top half of his position during the regular season.

He still had it last year, and as long as that remains the case following his rehab, he pairs perfectly with fellow lineman Alim McNeil (88.6 overall PFF grade in 2023), likely eating up blocks to free up McNeil through the middle while Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson comes careening for quarterbacks around the edge.

"I'm super excited, man. It's a lot of talent on that team," Reader said. "The defensive side of the ball is just like loaded with talent and guys who are hungry. If you watch them play, those guys fly around. They don't do everything right or perfect, nobody does, but they fly around and they get after it. I think that's what's inspiring. So I'm excited just to get around those guys."

Along with all the talent on the roster, the Lions also offer Reader a different launching pad compared to the Bengals four years prior.