Dabo Swinney compares Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick

Jackson already has accounted for 25 touchdowns on the season, 13 passing and 12 rushing, including seven Saturday in a 59-28 win over Marshall. For the season, he's passed for 1,330 yards and rushed for 526 in just four games. The Cardinals (4-0) are averaging an eye-popping 63 points per game, and Saturday's game with Clemson will give Jackson the chance to prove himself on the road against the defending ACC champions.