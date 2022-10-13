Curtis Samuel emerging as pivotal playmaker after injury-ravaged debut season in Washington

Samuel's versatility is something Rivera first came to appreciate in Carolina, when his Panthers took the Ohio State product in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The coach and playmaker spent three years together in Charlotte, with Samuel's role increasing each season. So naturally, when Samuel hit free agency in 2021, Rivera's new team in Washington took interest.

"We've always had a feel for what his potential is, mostly because we saw it," Rivera said. "We saw it on the field. We saw it when we coached against him a couple of years ago. (Samuel had 12 touches for 158 yards in Carolina's 20-13 win at Washington in December of 2020.) That's the guy that we wanted to bring here."

Washington did just that, signing Samuel to a three-year $34.5 million contract in March of 2021. But Samuel's debut season in burgundy and gold was ravaged by injury. A nagging groin ailment, which was first suffered in OTAs, ultimately limited the receiver to just five games in 2021. He finished the year with six catches for 27 yards and four rushes for 11 yards. To really put those meager numbers in perspective, Samuel had arrived in Washington having just accumulated 1,051 total yards (851 receiving, 200 rushing) in his breakout 2020 campaign with the Panthers.

"I didn't really understand it," Samuel said of the troublesome groin. "I didn't think it was gonna last as long as it did. All last year, I was basically trying to push myself out there and force myself out there to play and I probably wasn't ready to go yet, which is frustrating, mentally draining.

"At one minute, I felt like I was feeling good, and the next minute ... Oh, boy -- back to where we were before. It was super frustrating. Coming to a new team, you want to make an impact, so you don't want to be hurt and not be out there."

In his debut season with a new franchise and fanbase, Samuel was dying to show everyone what he was capable of doing and why the team brought him to Washington.