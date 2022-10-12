2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Commanders-Bears game on Prime Video





Last week’s Colts-Broncos Thursday night game didn’t exactly capture America’s imagination, and this week’s Thursday matchup between the Commanders and Bears might not be the easiest pre-game sell.





But there actually might be quite a bit on the line in this one.





The Commanders limp into Soldier Field having lost four straight after the comeback victory against Jacksonville in Week 1. The futures of Ron Rivera and Carson Wentz could be put under the microscope with a fifth straight loss.





Meanwhile, the Bears don’t exactly come in scalding hot either. They’ve dropped three of four games, even if all three came on the road. The Bears are 2-0 at home this season, however, with two stronger defensive efforts in those wins over the 49ers and Texans.





The spotlight is on Justin Fields to capitalize after a terrific second-half showing in the loss to the Vikings last week. Bears fans would love nothing more than to see their QB stay hot, even if injuries at virtually every other offensive position have held everything back.





And if the action is sub-par, we can always fall back on some good old uniform chatter. For the first time in franchise history, the Bears will be brandishing orange helmets -- you read that right -- along with orange jerseys.





Perhaps allow extra time to adjust your screens for the monochromatic brightness.





“It’s pretty sweet,” Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said. “It’s a helmet. It’s orange. It’s different. But I think it (will be) pretty cool just to go out looking like a highlighter, or something.”





Here are four things to watch for when the Commanders visit the Bears on Thursday night on Prime Video:



