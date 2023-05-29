Around the NFL

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin still plans to run it back: 'I'm not fair catching' anything

Published: May 29, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

During the Spring League Meeting, owners approved a resolution to allow teams to begin possession at the 25-yard line if a player fielding a kickoff opts for a fair catch anywhere behind the 25.

But the Cowboys' electric return man, KaVontae Turpin, doesn't plan on drastically changing his approach just because the rules have changed.

"To be real, I don't really care about the kickoff return rule because I'm not fair catching [anything] on kickoff return -- just being real with you," Turpin said, via the team’s website. "Punt return? Yeah, OK sure, but kickoff return? I'm not fair catching [anything], so that new rule? I don't care about it. They had it in college and I didn't fair catch."

Related Links

Turpin may find scenarios where it's more pragmatic to take the field position, but it makes sense for now that he's still eyeing a shot at kick-return glory wherever the opportunity presents itself.

The 26-year-old turned a season as the USFL Most Valuable Player into a chance with the Cowboys last year, and he ran with it (almost exclusively on kick and punt returns) to a Pro Bowl appearance as a rookie.

On 21 kick returns, Turpin amassed 508 yards with a long of 63 and a 24.2 yards per return average, and he had 303 total yards on 29 punt returns.

It was a stellar debut that put on display his full toolkit of highlight-reel moves.

That unfortunately didn't translate to being a part of the operation on offense. Dallas used him sparingly, giving him just three carries and targeting him in the passing game twice. But Turpin is hopeful that his second year in the NFL opens the door for more touches beyond the special teams phase he already excels in.

"Me and (Mike McCarthy) talked about it during our exit forum [following the 2022 season], and he told me to get my rest because [this] year they're gonna try to find plays and ways to get me some touches on offense," Turpin said. "So that's what I did. … I just have to stay patient. … I'm just trying to do my job and make sure [the coaches] see me as a playmaker."

Unlike last year, when his USFL season ended in early July and Cowboys training camp began later the same month, Turpin has had a complete offseason for recovery. He'll also have a full offseason program of preparation, and although the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks in March, they did little else in April's draft to block Turpin's path to an expanded role.

While CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cooks are sure to dominate snaps as a trio, there are targets behind them to be had -- especially while 2023 second-round TE Luke Schoonmaker adapts to the pro game and if 2022 third-round WR Jalen Tolbert doesn't show massive improvement.

McCarthy also has never been timid about lining up wideouts in the backfield. He did so often with players like Randall Cobb, and his offense gave Lamb double-digit carries last year. Turpin is a shiftier ball-carrier than both with higher top-end speed, though his usage might get capped at gadget player if he can't prove himself an able route runner at the NFL level.

Time will tell what extra responsibilities Turpin manages to carve out, as well as how many kick returns he gives a go along the way.

Related Content

news

NFL community observes Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing for the season, and that includes working with new addition tight end Darren Waller. "He's just an impressive athlete," Jones said.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

The Raiders' newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed a waiver or he would have failed his physical, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday that questions over Garoppolo's injured foot meant he also had his contract adjusted before signing with Las Vegas.

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

news

Budda Baker plans to attend training camp: 'When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling'

Despite requesting a trade in April, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he plans to attend the team's training camp in July.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries, and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More