Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Published: Sep 03, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Having worked his way back from a minor shoulder strain that's caused major storylines and concern, Dak Prescott is ready and raring to go for the NFL's season opener on Thursday when the Cowboys face the host Buccaneers.

"I'm ready. I'm definitely ready. I'm excited. I've put a lot of work in to get to this point," Prescott told reporters on Friday, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Having left his ankle ailment of a year ago behind him, so too now is his shoulder strain a thing of the past for Prescott it would seem.

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions, Prescott will be all systems go, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"He's full go," McCarthy said, reiterating there are no limitations for the Cowboys' franchise quarterback.

Prescott was lost for the last 11 games of the 2020 season with a grisly ankle injury. It brought to an abrupt end a statistically splendid start during which he was on a record-breaking pace with 1,856 yards passing in the first five games.

The two-time Pro Bowler has his sights on another sensational start to this year.

"I have high expectations for myself. I plan to come out starting fast," he said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "I plan to come out better than I was last year, to be honest."

With his comeback from the ankle injury in full swing, Prescott hit a speed bump in the form of a muscle strain in his right shoulder on July 28.

Thereafter, Prescott's progress has commanded the news cycle as the Cowboys carefully brought him along in practice.

Prescott has been on track to be ready for the season opener for a few weeks now and was not on any "pitch count" during practice.

Now, all eyes, ankles and shoulders (knees and toes) are set on Tampa Bay.

"I'm excited to have that behind me," Prescott said of his ankle injury. "I don't think about the time that I've missed. I was just laughing the other day with a teammate about the moment that it happened. To be that far beyond it, I'm just excited to get back to football."

Related Content

news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Falcons' Rich McKay: Emphasizing taunting penalties was 'brought to us by the players, the NCAA'

The NFL's plan to emphasize taunting penalties in 2021 has generated criticism. Falcons president Rich McKay said that emphasizing the rule came after requests from the players' union and NCAA coaches.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes not worried about Penei Sewell's rookie struggles

After sitting out all of 2020, rookie tackle Penei Sewell struggled through the preseason. After playing on the left side in college, the transition to right tackle has proven to be more difficult than planned.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'expecting to see a lot' of Nick Bosa in 49ers' opener vs. Lions

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ played just 67 snaps over two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't seen game action since.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson on QB Mac Jones: 'He's a rookie, but he plays like a vet'

Perhaps no one saw Mac Jones' evolution throughout training camp better than the CBs who faced him. J.C. Jackson gives his evaluation of the Patriots new rookie quarterback.
news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW