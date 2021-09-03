Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Having worked his way back from a minor shoulder strain that's caused major storylines and concern, Dak Prescott is ready and raring to go for the NFL's season opener on Thursday when the Cowboys face the host Buccaneers.

"I'm ready. I'm definitely ready. I'm excited. I've put a lot of work in to get to this point," Prescott told reporters on Friday, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Having left his ankle ailment of a year ago behind him, so too now is his shoulder strain a thing of the past for Prescott it would seem.

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions, Prescott will be all systems go, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"He's full go," McCarthy said, reiterating there are no limitations for the Cowboys' franchise quarterback.

Prescott was lost for the last 11 games of the 2020 season with a grisly ankle injury. It brought to an abrupt end a statistically splendid start during which he was on a record-breaking pace with 1,856 yards passing in the first five games.

The two-time Pro Bowler has his sights on another sensational start to this year.

"I have high expectations for myself. I plan to come out starting fast," he said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "I plan to come out better than I was last year, to be honest."