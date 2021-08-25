McCarthy: 'Caged lion' Dak Prescott to throw in Cowboys' 7-on-7 drills Wednesday

The latest Dak Prescott update will add some activity to his workload.

Prescott will do some competitive throwing in Wednesday's practice, coach Mike McCarthy said, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. McCarthy's comment translates to Prescott participating in Dallas' seven-on-seven drills, the first time he's done so since he was sidelined by a shoulder strain earlier this month.

"He's a caged lion," McCarthy said of his franchise QB, per USA Today. "He's a competitor."

Prescott's path back to the field was initially promising at the start of camp, but the shoulder issue forced the Cowboys to pause Prescott's return. Since then, it's been a topic we've monitored daily for the entirety of camp, including inquiries into Dallas' preseason plans for Prescott, who'd previously said he wanted to see the field for valuable game-speed reps before suffering the shoulder issue.