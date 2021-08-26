Cowboys OC Kellen Moore says Dak Prescott not on 'pitch count': 'We're just playing ball at this point'

Another day, another sign of progress for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's recovery from a shoulder strain.

Cowboys trainers are no longer limiting the number of practice throws Prescott can make, with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore noting "we're just playing ball at this point," according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. He had been on a "pitch count," a noteworthy way to describe his recovery, as the HBO "Hard Knocks" series on Cowboys training camp revealed that Dallas had consulted doctors from the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers regarding the injury.

On Wednesday, Prescott was turned loose for multiple series of 11-on-11 work for the first time since sustaining the injury early in training camp. He's not played in the Cowboys' first three preseason games, and coach Mike McCarthy has said it's unlikely he will play in the preseason at all -- the club will face the Jacksonville Jaguars to close exhibition play on Sunday. However, Prescott is expected to be available to begin regular season play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

"We're not looking at anything from a limitation standpoint," Moore continued, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "From his standpoint we're getting ready for the regular season and Tampa Bay."