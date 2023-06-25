Cowboys OT Tyler Smith feels more 'comfortable and acclimated' heading into second season

"After getting that first year under my belt, I understand what the expectation is," Smith said, via Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I've gone through camp, OTAs, I've been through the season before. Being comfortable and acclimated to what I need to do has helped me a lot -- in terms of being confident and who I am. That first year was kind of nervous. Everything was new. Going to a new locker room and some of the guys are like 30, 34. I was used to being in a locker room with 18-23-year-olds. Getting acclimated with the guys helped me a lot."