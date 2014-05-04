Cowboys might target WR or TE in first round of 2014 NFL Draft

Rapoport included wide receivers Odell Beckham of LSU and Marqise Lee of USC as possibilities for the club to consider with the 16th pick -- it's likely that Beckham won't last much past the 16th pick, but it's possible that Dallas could trade down later in the round and still be in position to land Lee, if he's the target the team would like to see playing alongside Bryant, or another highly rated wide receiver given the great depth at the position in this year's draft. The club's second-most productive wide receiver to Bryant (93 catches for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns) last season was Terrance Williams (44-736-5), whose future appears bright as he heads into his second season, but there's little depth behind Williams and Bryant at the position.