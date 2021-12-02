Around the NFL

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Published: Dec 02, 2021 at 07:44 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

An offense nearing full strength isn't the only thing the Cowboys are anticipating for Thursday night.

Demarcus Lawrence is expected to play versus the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the last 10 games. The Cowboys pass rusher suffered a broken foot on a Sept. 15 practice ahead of Week 2, and his return comes at an ideal time for a Cowboys team that has lost three of its last four.

"He's one of the best edge rushers in the NFL," Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said about Lawrence, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "He's dynamic. The energy he brings to the table is great. We're all very, very happy to have him back.

"He's been hungry all year. He wanted a big year but the foot injury. I can't wait to see what he does."

Parsons has been the main benefactor of Lawrence's absence. The rookie was called upon by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to make an in-season position switch as a pass rusher in place of Lawrence, and Parsons has since led the team in sacks (nine), tackles for loss (15) and forced fumbles (two).

The Idea of Lawrence and Parsons as a pass-rushing duo is intriguing, and where they line up will be a decision made by Quinn, who will be the Cowboys interim head coach for Thursday with Mike McCarthy out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lawrence returned to the practice field for the first time last week, but cornerback Trevon Diggs explained that his presence as a leader never waned over the course of his long absence on the field.

"He's still our leader out there," Diggs said. "Still vocal, still making sure everyone's doing what they're supposed to out there. He's a great leader, showing us the way and leading us out there."

Diggs, who is the NFL's interception leader with eight, portends to get more opportunity at maintaining that lead with a bolstered Cowboys pass rush. The forthcoming return of Randy Gregory, who was placed on injured reserve in early Nov. with a calf injury, only furthers that cause as the Cowboys (7-4) aim to capture the NFC East.

Of course, Thursday night's road tilt against the Saints will also see a Cowboys passing attack nearing full strength. Quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't had either Amari Cooper or ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ at his disposal the past two games, and the Cowboys offense has sputtered as a result. With Lamb off the injury report and Cooper questionable to play one day after being activated from the reserve/COVID list, the Cowboys offense looks to get back on track with December football underway.

"It's a blessing," said Diggs. "I'm so happy. We're finally getting our guys back, and we get to go out there and compete with everyone, with our guys. Just continuing our success for the defense with their presence."

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
news

Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list; WR questionable vs. Saints

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
news

Kenny Vaccaro retiring from NFL after eight seasons to launch esports organization

Longtime NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vaccaro will now focus on a future in esports with his new organization, G1.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Cardinals could welcome two of their top players back in time for a Week 13 contest against the Bears. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Nick Sirianni 'hopeful' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) will start vs. Jets

Eagles QB ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Nick Sirianni is optimistic that the second-year signal-caller will be ready for Sunday's game against the Jets.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge not ruling QB Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 13

After it was reported Tuesday that Daniel Jones could miss Week 13 with a neck injury, Giants HC Joe Judge said Wednesday that the team has not yet ruled its QB1 out for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins.
news

Zack Martin: O-line bears responsibility for Cowboys' run-game struggles

Discussions surrounding the Cowboys' ineffectual running game have primarily centered on Ezekiel Elliott and his banged-up knee. But Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said the offensive line takes some of the blame for the stagnant ground game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW