Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not return in 2023, and his career could ultimately be in jeopardy.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed reports that the linebacker will remain on injured reserve for the balance of the season after suffering a neck injury in Dallas' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Related Links

"I would say that's accurate," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "We had just completely left it up to how he was evolving. But of course, it's a very significant loss for us. He's an integral part of that defense out there. We just wish him well. The nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer term and beyond what it means for next week or beyond what it means for next month relative to the team. It has everything to do with what's in his best interest."

In five starts in 2023, Vander Esch generated 30 tackles and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in 2019 and was diagnosed with a condition called cervical spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal column in the neck. He underwent surgery in early 2020.

The linebacker has played in 45 games since undergoing surgery, and he re-signed with the Cowboys on a two-year contract this offseason. However, there was always a lingering possibility another neck injury could scuttle his career.

"There are a lot of factors involved," Jones said of Vander Esch's future. "But he just really needs to see how this continues to heal, and then go from that point as to whether or not he would want to continue to say, expose himself to injury."

Related Content

news

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on fourth down calls: 'Just wear a diaper before some of these games'

Head coach Dan Campbell went four of five on fourth down on Sunday and has some advice for those watching any Lions game this year. "Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games," he said.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell in line for more reps Thursday night vs. Bengals 

Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell is electric when he gets the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Mitchell should see a larger share of reps this Thursday night vs. the Bengals.
news

Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

After Denver's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says there's a "fine line between a groove and a rut."
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

With the Buffalo Bills losing to a game-winning field goal to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters after the game that "it's no secret that the clock's ticking."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Broncos' win over Bills on Monday night

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rallied for a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. 
news

Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
news

Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad.
news

Rams expecting QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) to return for Week 11 game vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be able to play Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday, which would mark the QB's return to the field after missing two weeks with a right thumb injury.