Cowboys, Colts among best fits for stock-surging WR D.J. Chark

The former Tigers star with a reputation as a deep threat showed pro scouts why he was exactly that at the college level, clocking an official 4.34 40-yard dash Saturday at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. Chark averaged 21.9 yards per catch for LSU last season (40 for 874), which ranked sixth in the nation, and brings the length and catch radius NFL coaches like at 6-foot-3. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter believes Chark's skill set makes him a strong fit for the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers.