Cosell: Randy Gregory a better athlete than Jadeveon Clowney

One polarizing player in the 2015 NFL Draft is Nebraska pass rusher Randy Gregory. While many believe he is a top-10 pick, NFL Films' Greg Cosell goes a few steps further. He had already gone on record saying Gregory is a better prospect than last year's No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney. When asked Wednesday if he still feels the same way after seeing Gregory test at the combine, he said "probably."