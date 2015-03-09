Conway: DeVante Parker would be great fit for Houston Texans

Published: Mar 09, 2015 at 11:59 AM

Monday was a difficult day for some in the Houston Texans organization as the team officially cut longtime receiver Andre Johnson.

» Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

While a divorce between the former All-Pro and the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft had been expected, it won't be long before head coach Bill O'Brien has to find a replacement for Johnson. It could be that the Texans target a big free-agent acquisition, but given how receiver-rich the 2015 NFL Draft is, it seems far more likely they will address the need in Chicago a few weeks from now.

"With no Andre Johnson, you have to go with DeVante Parker out of Louisville," NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway suggested on "Path to the Draft". "You have to give DeAndre Hopkins a running mate. Hopkins has emerged as a No. 1 wide receiver but as a former receiver, you need someone on the other side to take pressure off."

Parker's terrific -- albeit injury-shortened -- 2014 season for Louisville plus a good showing at the NFL Scouting Combine has led to his stock soaring in the pre-draft process and he's slotted in as NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's third-best receiver available to teams.

NFL.com mock drafts have recently placed the former ACC star as high as No. 12 to the Cleveland Browns and as low as the No. 18 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. That's right in the range the Texans are picking, but it might take some trading up in order land the top-tier receiver.

"I think it would be DeVante Parker, but I don't know if he'll actually be there (at No. 16). His stock is so much on the rise, I would not be surprised if you go into a decent number of draft rooms that would have DeVante Parker atop their wide receiver draft board," Davis said. "If, somehow, he gets to 16, I would run up to the podium to pair him with DeAndre Hopkins."

It seems pretty clear that the Texans will be drafting at least one receiver to pair up with Hopkins, but where on the board that winds up will be anybody's guess as the team might be on the clock too late to draft a player of Parker's caliber.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.