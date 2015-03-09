Conway: DeVante Parker would be great fit for Houston Texans

While a divorce between the former All-Pro and the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft had been expected, it won't be long before head coach Bill O'Brien has to find a replacement for Johnson. It could be that the Texans target a big free-agent acquisition, but given how receiver-rich the 2015 NFL Draft is, it seems far more likely they will address the need in Chicago a few weeks from now.