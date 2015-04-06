Converted hoops player Akpejiori works out at Miami's pro day

Published: Apr 06, 2015 at 09:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

Representatives from 32 NFL teams -- including Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, New York Jets coach Todd Bowles, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley and New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley -- were present for the pro day of Miami (Fla.) on April 1.

A total of 14 players worked out outdoors in 84-degree temperatures and on a FieldTurf surface.

Defensive end Anthony Chickillo (6-foot-3 1/2, 264 pounds) stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the three-cone drill and 20-yard short shuttle. Chickillo is a slightly above-average athlete. He has good short-area quickness. Chickillo is a player who tries very hard in all the drills.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (5-9 3/4, 184) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 and 4.27 seconds (he posted a time of 4.33 in the 40 at the combine). His 10-yard time was 1.48 seconds, which is flying. He had a 38-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.03 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.85 seconds. Dorsett has 9 1/8-inch hands. He's been adequate at catching the ball while in college, but did have a tendancy to trap some passes and he's not a real polished route runner. At Miami's pro day, Dorsett did not have any dropped passes.

Offensive guard Jon Feliciano (6-3 7/8, 327) ran the 40 in 5.29 and 5.35 seconds. He has 32 1/4-inch arms and performed 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Feliciano is a player who you have to look at the game tape on, because he is not one of these guys who works out real well, but he's a strong, high-effort player who plays better in games than he performs in the workouts.

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (6-6 1/2, 323) had a 27-inch vertical jump. He has 34 5/8-inch arms. Flowers had a great pro-day workout. He does a good job with his kick step in pass protection and has really good mobility. Flowers should play in the NFL for a long time at a high level.

Safety Ladarius Gunter (6-1 3/4, 201) ran the 40 in 4.66 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 4.35-second short shuttle and 6.91-second three-cone drill. Gunter has very good range and good ball skills. Gunter lacks flat-out speed, but makes up for it with his ball skills and change-of-direction abilities (as shown by his three-cone time).

Running back Duke Johnson (5-9 1/8, 203) ran the 40 in 4.5 and 4.51 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.16 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.88 seconds. He also performed 18 strength lifts. Johnson has really good hands to go along with his good running skills (he finished the 2014 season with 1,652 yards rushing).

Inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (5-11 1/4, 239) ran the 40 in 4.7 seconds, but pulled his right hamstring doing so. That put an end to his workouts for the day. He did do a 33-inch vertical jump and performed 30 strength lifts. Perryman is a very competitive player.

Tight end Clive Walford (6-4 1/8, 250) had a pulled left hamstring, so he didn't perform any of the runs or the jumps. He did run pass routes, and looked very good catching the ball.

Basketball player-turned-tight end Raphael Akpejiori (6-7 1/8, 252) ran the 40 in 5.09 and 5.13 seconds. He had a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.65 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.99 seconds. Akpejiori -- who has 35-inch arms -- performed 16 strength lifts. Akpejiori was a four-year basketball player for the Hurricanes. He will be a prospect a team brings in to take a look at as a rookie free agent because of what former Hurricane Jimmy Graham has done in the NFL.

Quarterback Ryan Williams (6-4 3/8, 215) ran the 40 in 4.95 and 4.99 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. Williams has 9 3/8-inch hands. Williams was a backup QB for Miami in 2014. He was set to be the starter last fall as a senior but tore his ACL in spring drills. He still returned late in the season, but by then, Brad Kaaya was entrenched as the starter. Williams followed Geno Smith as the starting QB at powerhouse Miramar (Fla.) High and signed with Memphis -- where he started for a season -- before transferring. Some team will bring Williams in as a free agent.

Outside linebacker Thurston Armbrister (6-1 3/4, 235) ran the 40 in 4.7 and 4.67 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.44 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.89 seconds. Armbrister -- who has 33 1/2-inch arms -- performed 20 strength lifts. Armbrister will probably get drafted, but if not then he's a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.

