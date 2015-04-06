Converted hoops player Akpejiori works out at Miami's pro day

Quarterback Ryan Williams (6-4 3/8, 215) ran the 40 in 4.95 and 4.99 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. Williams has 9 3/8-inch hands. Williams was a backup QB for Miami in 2014. He was set to be the starter last fall as a senior but tore his ACL in spring drills. He still returned late in the season, but by then, Brad Kaaya was entrenched as the starter. Williams followed Geno Smith as the starting QB at powerhouse Miramar (Fla.) High and signed with Memphis -- where he started for a season -- before transferring. Some team will bring Williams in as a free agent.