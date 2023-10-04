Commanders QB Sam Howell not looking past winless Bears on Thursday night: 'Definitely not a team you can take lightly' 

Not about to look past the Bears' struggle defense, Howell also isn't one for comparing himself to other young quarterbacks he opposes. Thus, when the 2022 NFL Draft fifth-rounder plays opposite 2021 first-rounder ﻿Justin Fields﻿, Howell's just going to be worrying about his own performance.

"I really don't measure myself up against anyone else in the league," Howell said. "I just try to be the best version of myself, the best player that I can be each and every week and kind of just let my play do the talking, but I don't look and try to say I'm trying to be better than whoever. Justin's a heck of a player and he's done some really good things. Had a good week last week, so we definitely have our hands full with him, it'll be a fun matchup."

Fields is on the heels of what was easily his finest performance this season, having completed 28 of 35 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns against a previously winless Denver Broncos squad in a 31-28 loss.

On the season, Fields has completed 64.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns, 861 yards and five interceptions.

Howell has completed 67.1% of his passes for four touchdowns, 961 yards and five interceptions.

The most striking difference is that Howell has started five career games dating back to his NFL debut in 2022 and is 3-2 as a starter. Fields, over the last two seasons, has won just as many games (three) in 19 starts.

At least on paper, Howell and the Commanders are in prime position in prime time to bounce back from a two-game skid.