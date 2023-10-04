Around the NFL

Commanders QB Sam Howell not looking past winless Bears on Thursday night: 'Definitely not a team you can take lightly' 

Published: Oct 03, 2023 at 08:37 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A blowout loss one week and a heartbreaking overtime defeat the next have seen ﻿Sam Howell﻿ and the Washington Commanders run an emotional gamut of defeat. 

Facing a winless Chicago Bears squad might well be the best remedy for the Commanders' ills, but Howell isn't about to look past his Thursday night opponent, 0-4 or not. 

"Obviously, the record is what it is, but it's definitely not a team you can take lightly," Howell said, via team transcript, Tuesday when asked to assess the Bears' defense. "There's no easy games in the NFL and they have a lot of really good players on their defense and they fly around. They play hard and you can tell they want to win and it's definitely a challenge for us and we definitely have our hands full."

Following a 2-0 start, the Commanders have lost their last two in starkly different ways. Still, those losses came against a pair of first-place teams among the NFL's elite.

In a Week 3 drubbing against the Buffalo Bills, Howell was smacked around and sacked nine times. He also threw four interceptions during the 37-3 loss. The Bears have half as many interceptions and seven fewer sacks all season.

In a Week 4 nail-biter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Howell and Co. lost, 34-31, to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears have lost their two games against opponents with a winning record by an average of 20.5 points.

Will the bad news Bears be good news for the Commanders? Howell, in just his second season, is savvy enough not to look past Chicago or at least provide any bulletin board material despite facing off with the 31st-ranked defense in points allowed.

"It's definitely a tough defense," Howell said. "Every defense in the NFL is tough to play against, so you definitely got to be ready to go and you got to prepare. We're excited for the challenge."

Not about to look past the Bears' struggle defense, Howell also isn't one for comparing himself to other young quarterbacks he opposes. Thus, when the 2022 NFL Draft fifth-rounder plays opposite 2021 first-rounder ﻿Justin Fields﻿, Howell's just going to be worrying about his own performance.

"I really don't measure myself up against anyone else in the league," Howell said. "I just try to be the best version of myself, the best player that I can be each and every week and kind of just let my play do the talking, but I don't look and try to say I'm trying to be better than whoever. Justin's a heck of a player and he's done some really good things. Had a good week last week, so we definitely have our hands full with him, it'll be a fun matchup."

Fields is on the heels of what was easily his finest performance this season, having completed 28 of 35 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns against a previously winless Denver Broncos squad in a 31-28 loss.

On the season, Fields has completed 64.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns, 861 yards and five interceptions.

Howell has completed 67.1% of his passes for four touchdowns, 961 yards and five interceptions.

The most striking difference is that Howell has started five career games dating back to his NFL debut in 2022 and is 3-2 as a starter. Fields, over the last two seasons, has won just as many games (three) in 19 starts.

At least on paper, Howell and the Commanders are in prime position in prime time to bounce back from a two-game skid.

"We have a short week so we can't really think about the Philly game too much just because we have so much preparation to do in a short amount of time to get ready for Thursday night," Howell said. "I think it's good for us that we have this Thursday night game this week. Hopefully we can go out there and put our best foot forward and have a chance to win."

Related Content

news

Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Absent since Week 12 of last season due to a torn ACL, Bills OLB Von Miller is aiming to return on Sunday against the Jaguars in London. 
news

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding needed depth to their depleted secondary. Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is signing with Philly, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday.
news

Jerry Jones: 49ers matchup a chance to see how Cowboys 'stack up against the best'

Week 5's marquee matchup falls on "Sunday Night Football" when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. Jerry Jones said during a Tuesday radio interview the prime-time game will be a good measuring stick for his team.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on being tied atop AFC South after four weeks: 'We really don't care'

With the AFC South all square with four teams tied at 2-2, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't ready to smell the roses as Houston 
news

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon (biceps) scheduled for surgery, expected to miss at least two months

Patriots pass rusher ﻿Matthew Judon﻿ is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday for a biceps injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and is expected to be out at least two months, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported
news

Seahawks tie franchise record with 11 sacks in blowout win over Giants

The Seattle Seahawks tied a franchise record with 11 sacks in Monday night's win over the New York Giants, and Devon Witherspoon's 97-yard INT touchdown made it an extra memorable night for the defense.  
news

Head coach Brian Daboll on Giants' latest blowout loss: 'I'd be upset too if I was a fan' 

After yet another disappointing blowout loss for the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll and players discussed the team's need to change things in order to get back on track.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on rookie Devon Witherspoon's big night: 'This is why we took him'

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon soared to a 97-yard touchdown return off his first career interception to highlight the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 thumping of the New York Giants on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Giants on Monday night

Bolstered by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and a ferocious rush, the Seattle Seahawks defense held the New York Giants in check for a win on Monday Night Football.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith returned to Monday night's win over Giants after knee injury

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned in the second half of Monday night's 24-3 win over the Giants after missing three possessions with a knee injury.