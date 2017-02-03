Comeback Player of the Year picks: Jordy Nelson gets overwhelming support

Jordy Nelson was one of the best receivers this season. I don't know if any other QB-WR combo had better chemistry that Nelson and
Aaron Rodgers.
Cameron Wake is not human. A torn Achilles tendon can destroy careers, but Wake somehow returned better than ever at age 34.
It's hard to pick anybody other than
Jordy Nelson for this honor. After sustaining a torn ACL in a preseason game prior to last season, he returned to
lead the NFL in touchdown receptions. The
Packers -- and
Aaron Rodgers -- got their groove back as Nelson returned to his old form midway through the season.
Nobody came close to what Nelson accomplished in the season after tearing his ACL, leading the NFL in touchdown catches (14) while racking up 1,257 yards. And though I know this award is based on the regular season, for Nelson to play
in the NFC title game
with a painful rib injury was phenomenal.
Jordy Nelson made big-time plays all season for Green Bay. Even coming off the knee injury, he created separation and found ways to come down with the ball.
Jordy Nelson didn't play a regular-season down in 2015 and then he started off in 2016 seeming to lack the quickness and separation ability he had in the past. But as the season progressed, Nelson regained his form as the
Packers' No. 1 WR -- and a legit No. 1 WR in the NFL. He led the league in touchdown grabs, while snagging 97 balls for 1,257 yards.
Nelson's numbers (97 catches, 1,257 yards, 14 touchdowns) are impressive on their own. But for a 31-year-old coming off major knee surgery, they net him my vote for this award.
We all saw how much of a difference
Jordy Nelson made to
Aaron Rodgers' offense this season. The guy finished with a league-best 14 receiving TDs.
Entering his eighth NFL season after an Achilles tear, DE
Cameron Wake was a huge force on the
Dolphins' defensive line. His production (11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one INT) speaks for itself.
After missing all of 2015 with a knee injury, Nelson rebounded to finish
fifth in receptions,
sixth in receiving yards and
first in touchdown catches while being a key piece of the
Packers' madcap run to the postseason.
Back from ACL surgery, Rodgers' go-to receiver found the end zone 14 times this season and served as the top pass catcher during the Green Bay rebirth. Miami's
Cameron Wake and Tennessee's
DeMarco Murray (who came back from playing for Chip Kelly) were high on the list, too.
Jordy Nelson. Dude returned from a major knee injury after his 30th birthday. He struggled a touch to really get going early in the season, but you could see how much he meant to the
Packers' offense. It's no coincidence the team really started to roll and
run the table once he got fully healthy.
We've talked about
Jordy Nelson all year. His presence made a significant difference -- as in 14 touchdowns -- in the
Packers' passing game.
We saw
Aaron Rodgers without Jordy last year. This year was night and day with Nelson back on the field.
What more can be said about what Jordy means to the
Packers' offense? Even when his numbers weren't through the roof -- which wasn't often -- he opened up the rest of the field for other receivers.
With a lack of run game, the
Packers desperately needed
Jordy Nelson back -- and he came through in a big way. The way he played made me almost forget he had a major knee injury last year.