Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal

Blackmon was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact for the Colts his rookie year with two interceptions, six passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games played (14 starts).

However, the safety tore his Achilles in practice during his sophomore season after six games and had to work his way to full health throughout a one-interception campaign during 2022.

2023 showed Blackmon to be all the way back, as he posted career-best numbers across the board with 88 tackles, eight passes defensed, four INTs and two fumble recoveries.