 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal

Published: Apr 02, 2024 at 05:13 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Colts are keeping their secondary beefed up.

Indianapolis is bringing back safety Julian Blackmon on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

Blackmon, No. 35 overall on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents and Rosenthal's second-highest remaining FA prior to his signing, becomes the latest secondary player to run it back with Indy behind safety  Ronnie Harrison and cornerback Kenny Moore II, who posted a picture of himself and Blackmon on social media following news of the deal.

Related Links

Blackmon was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact for the Colts his rookie year with two interceptions, six passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games played (14 starts).

However, the safety tore his Achilles in practice during his sophomore season after six games and had to work his way to full health throughout a one-interception campaign during 2022.

2023 showed Blackmon to be all the way back, as he posted career-best numbers across the board with 88 tackles, eight passes defensed, four INTs and two fumble recoveries.

He'll look to keep the momentum going in Indianapolis with the Colts, who continue to retool ahead of the draft after falling one game short of the playoffs last season.

Related Content

news

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is staying with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. 
news

Titans GM Ran Carthon: Addition of CB L'Jarius Sneed ideal for aggressive scheme

Titans general manager Ran Carthon believes new CB L'Jarius Sneed is a crucial piece that will help first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson employ his aggressive defensive scheme. 
news

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (leg) cleared for football activities, to hold pro day April 8

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, who has been cleared for football activities after suffering a broken leg in college, will have his Pro Day on Monday, April 8, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin looking forward to new kickoff format: 'It's gonna be fun'

Cowboys special teamer C.J. Goodwin believes the NFL's new kickoff format will bring more action and excitement to the game.
news

With all eyes on No. 1 pick, Bears coach Matt Eberflus excited about possibilities at No. 9

Chicago has another top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that folks in the football world shouldn't be so quick to overlook. Bears coach Matt Eberflus certainly isn't.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson updates shoulder progress: 'We're in a great spot'

Much like 2023, the Browns' 2024 season depends heavily on Deshaun Watson. The QB recently said he's making good progress in his return from shoulder surgery.
news

Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu on RB Bijan Robinson: 'I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have'

New Orleans Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu spoke about facing running back Bijan Robinson last season and saw his potential. "I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he's going to be good," Mathieu said. 
news

Chiefs signing QB Carson Wentz to one-year deal

Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Are 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks poised to make history on Day 1?

The 2024 NFL Draft could see a historic night on April 25 should the first round kick off with four straight quarterbacks being selected with the top four picks, according to NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice cooperating with authorities following reported crash, lawyer says

A lawyer for Kanas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said on Monday that Rice "is cooperating with authorities" after a report of a multi-vehicle crash this past weekend in Dallas involving a car associated with Rice.