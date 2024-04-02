Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal

The Colts are keeping their secondary beefed up.
Indianapolis is bringing back safety Julian Blackmon on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.
Blackmon, No. 35 overall on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents and Rosenthal's second-highest remaining FA prior to his signing, becomes the latest secondary player to run it back with Indy behind safety Ronnie Harrison and cornerback Kenny Moore II, who posted a picture of himself and Blackmon on social media following news of the deal.
Blackmon was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact for the Colts his rookie year with two interceptions, six passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games played (14 starts).
However, the safety tore his Achilles in practice during his sophomore season after six games and had to work his way to full health throughout a one-interception campaign during 2022.
2023 showed Blackmon to be all the way back, as he posted career-best numbers across the board with 88 tackles, eight passes defensed, four INTs and two fumble recoveries.
He'll look to keep the momentum going in Indianapolis with the Colts, who continue to retool ahead of the draft after falling one game short of the playoffs last season.