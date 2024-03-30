 Skip to main content
Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

Published: Mar 30, 2024 at 07:34 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

During this offseason, the Colts appear to be focused on strengthening their secondary, but with the players they currently have.

Kenny Moore II is already Indianapolis' top corner but there are a few younger defensive backs that can shine this season as long as no injuries arise. 

"I like our three young corners," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said via The Athletic. "Now, JuJu (Brents) has gotta be healthy. We gotta get Dallis (Flowers) back healthy, which we think we will. … We think both of them are very good, and I think we kind of underestimated what (Jaylon) Jones did. I thought Jones played really good football last year and did against some very talented wideouts and never backed down. We think these guys are gonna continue to get better."

Each of these players found their own way into the league, whether it was by being drafted or going undrafted before finding their home. Ballard continued and talked about how it doesn't matter how they got there, but what they do.

"We think they can be guys. I don't care where they were drafted," Ballard said. "Where was (L'Jarius) Sneed (a fourth-round pick) drafted? Let's go through the list. Where was (ex-Chiefs CB and current 49ers starter) Charvarius Ward drafted? Undrafted, right? But they had to develop through this."

In his rookie year, Brents recorded 43 combined tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in nine games played (eight started). Not only did Brents show some promise for what kind of impact he could make, but so did Flowers. In his second year, Flowers recorded 15 combined tackles, one being a tackle for a loss and three passes defended in four games played (and started).

Jones played all 17 games this season and recorded 23 combined tackles, one of those being a tackle for a loss and one quarterback hit. Not only that, but in Week 7 against the Browns, Jones also showed the kind of skill that Ballard spoke about when he was lined up with wide receiver Amari Cooper on 18 of his 36 routes and allowed zero receptions on three targets, according to Next Gen Stats.

Jones and the rest of this young secondary may not be considered superstars, but they offer support when the Colts need it.

