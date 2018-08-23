Colts RB Marlon Mack 'no slam dunk' for season opener

If Mack is unable to go against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Colts would likely use a committee approach. Journeyman Christine Michael has gotten much of the first-team run with Mack injured. Rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins should also get looks. Wilkins has been the most impressive during preseason action in limited touches -- 47 yards on 13 totes and 24 yards on three receptions.