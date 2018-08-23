Tyrod Taylor overcomes injury scare in Browns' victory

The best laid plans of Hue Jackson got off to a rocky start in Cleveland's third preseason game Thursday night.

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, anointed the Browns' starter and team leader, suffered a left hand injury in the middle of the first quarter versus the Eagles. After a brief foray to the locker room, he returned to the sideline and re-entered the game in the second quarter of the Browns' 5-0 victory.

Rolling out of the pocket on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Taylor landed with his full-body weight on the wrist, which buckled as he tried to brace his fall.

Taylor was examined in the sideline tent and the locker room, leaving rookie Baker Mayfield to assume the reins of the Browns' first-team offense for a brief sting. Sporting a wrap and glove on his left hand, Taylor returned to the sideline at the end of the quarter and was back in the game on the next Cleveland possession.

Taylor finished the first half completing 11 of 16 passes for 65 yards. He stayed in the locker room during the second half to receive further treatment on his hand as Mayfield took over again at QB for his scheduled stint. Jackson said X-rays taken on Taylor's hand were negative.

The injury scare came minutes after No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward left the game with a back injury.

Acquired from the Bills in exchange for the draft's No. 65 overall draft pick, Taylor was immediately installed as the offensive captain in spring practices. Jackson has repeatedly insisted that Taylor will remain the starter no matter how well Mayfield performs in practices and preseason outings.