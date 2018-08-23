Denzel Ward injures back, won't return vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns are hoping for a positive update on the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward was forced from Thursday night's game versus the Eagles when his torso bent awkwardly on a tackle of tight end Zach Ertz. The Browns announced he will not return to the game.

Ward immediately reached for his lower back, writhing in pain on the ground. He eventually popped up, walking off the field with the assistance of medical personnel.

After heading directly for Cleveland's medical tent, Ward was escorted to the locker room by members of the team's training staff.

The former Ohio State star has enjoyed a promising month, securing his status as not just a starter but also one of the key players on Gregg Williams' defense.

We will update Ward's condition as information becomes available.