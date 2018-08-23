Denzel Ward suffers back injury during Browns' win

The Cleveland Browns are hoping for a positive update on the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward was forced out of Thursday night's win over the Eagles when his torso bent awkwardly on a tackle of tight end Zach Ertz.

Ward immediately reached for his lower back, writhing in pain on the ground. He eventually popped up, walking off the field with the assistance of medical personnel before heading to the locker room. He didn't return to the game and coach Hue Jackson didn't have an update on his status after the contest.

The former Ohio State star has enjoyed a promising month, securing his status as not just a starter but also one of the key players on Gregg Williams' defense.