Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Matt Ryan's leadership is similar to Peyton Manning's

It has been a bumpy road so far for the Colts this season. With a dull tie in the regular-season opener followed by an ugly loss, the narrative had seemingly been written two weeks into September.

Indianapolis appeared to be a team that was primed to struggle throughout the year.

But that's not what owner Jim Irsay sees in his team and in his quarterback. And that's not what recent results have shown.

"I believe we're playing ourselves into being an outstanding team," Irsay told NFL.com earlier this week at the Fall League Meeting in New York. "And I think we can be the best team in the division. We just have to go and prove it."

Indy began with a tie with the Texans, then a brutal 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. What followed was a stretch that included a stunning upset of the Chiefs and a high-scoring revenge win over the Jags in Week 6.

Meanwhile, the Colts haven't had their best players on offense or defense for the past few weeks with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Shaquille Leonard (back/nose/concussion) nursing injuries. Combine that with endless combinations to the offensive line and it's been a struggle.

"I really think these days with (three) preseason games and 17 regular season games, you really don't know who you are until about midseason," Irsay said. "I'm encouraged. We have to run the ball better, which will help us protect better. But I'm very encouraged."

Irsay spoke to NFL.com on Tuesday about the state of his football team, following his explosive remarks to a large group of reporters that included his belief that "there's merit to remove" Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Irsay spoke for more than 10 minutes, with some of the most serious remarks from another NFL owner on Snyder's situation since it began.

Taylor is slated to return this week following a two-game absence and the O-line has since been solidified, however, the Colts will continue to be without their defensive leader in Leonard this week. They face the Titans today with a chance to even up the season series, with Irsay saying, "Starting 0-2-1 in the division was tough, but being 3-2-1 now and going to Tennessee we have a chance to get to (4-2-1)" is a positive.

The Colts' biggest acquisition this offseason was quarterback Matt Ryan, whom they traded for in March. General manager Chris Ballard believed Ryan, 37, had plenty of left in the tank. Ryan has had his ups and downs this season, with a passer rating of 86.2 that is on track to be his worst since 2009.

But Ryan has improved as of late, especially after last Sunday's win over the Jags in which he threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan is seemingly saving his best football for when it counts, and that's the factor that impresses Irsay.