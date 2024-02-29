 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Colts GM Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck history impacting pulling 'the reins' on Anthony Richardson's recovery

Published: Feb 29, 2024 at 06:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Richardson continues to make positive progress in rehab from a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in October, including beginning to toss the pigskin.

The dynamic quarterback said in December that he was ahead of schedule in his recovery, but Wednesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Chris Ballard said the club wants to "pull the reins" a bit on Richardson, noting the experience gained when Andrew Luck rushed back from a shoulder injury.

"Really happy about where he's at," Ballard said of Richardson. "He started throwing, he's on a rehab program. We're not gonna, like, I mean, I lived through the last one. And I learned a lot of lessons living through the last one, so, you know, forgive me for being a little cautious, but, ya know.

"I know Anthony's made some statements that it's important to be ahead of schedule. Well, we're here to pull the reins to make sure we don't get too far ahead of schedule and we're staying with whatever the doctors are telling us. But he's in good shape, he's throwing, got a good throwing program, got good people working with him, so I'm encouraged about where he's at and where he's going, and we'll go from there."

Luck famously played through a shoulder injury, missed an entire season due to the issue, returned for one campaign, then abruptly retired before the 2019 season.

Related Links

Luck and Richardson's injuries aren't a one-for-one comparison, and the new Colt is in the infantile stages of his pro career. Still, Ballard's experience living through the Luck fiasco is an instructive point. There is no incentive for Richardson to push it at this point in the calendar.

Getting Richardson back on the field for the season is the first goal. Keeping him healthy is the long-term objective. In four starts as a rookie, Richardson flashed impressive tools, was a better processor and passer than anticipated coming out of college, and used his legs to dynamic effect. He can be a dynamite playmaker under center if he can stay healthy.

Ballard noted that it's on the team to surround Richardson with the right help to improve in Year 2.

"You want to give him as much as you can to be successful," Ballard said. "What you want is I think, you gotta make sure he's protected. I think you know my philosophy on that. You have to make sure your quarterback, especially a young quarterback, you gotta make sure he's protected. Then you want to put enough good players around him to be successful. Whether that comes through free agency or the draft, each year is a little different."

One storyline heading into the season will be whether head coach Shane Steichen tweaks the offense at all, lessening the designed runs in an effort to keep the quarterback healthy but ensuring he doesn't completely curtail a dynamic playmaker.

Related Content

news

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to "fix" quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn't feel the sophomore signal caller's play was necessarily broken.
news

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots are a new-look group from seasons past. Obvious as the changes might be, Mayo made it clear Wednesday that none of the alterations should be viewed as slights to Bill Belichick, the architect of the Patriots dynasty who parted ways with the franchise after 24 seasons last month.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'hopeful' of re-signing RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh are aiming to solidify the RB room in 2024, and while just how they do that remains to be seen, with a 2024 NFL Draft not expected to be rife with backfield talent, re-signing impending free agents J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could be a solid plan.
news

Colts general manager intends to keep WR Michael Pittman with extension or franchise tag

One way or another, Michael Pittman will remain a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, according to general manager Chris Ballard. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas says team has given Zach Wilson permission to seek trade

Zach Wilson's tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets is on the verge of closing after three seasons. Gang Green general manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the club permitted Wilson's agent to seek a trade.
news

Chiefs grant CB L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek trade

The Chiefs have granted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Rapoport added the Chiefs could elect to use their franchise tag on Sneed ahead of next Tuesday's deadline and then trade the fourth-year defensive back.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

It's officially draft season, and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL provides one of the best opportunities for teams to evaluate prospects prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit.
news

Chiefs releasing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who hauled in Super Bowl LVIII touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.
news

QB Caleb Williams would 'be excited' if Bears draft him, set to meet with eight teams at combine

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, viewed as a likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said he'd be thrilled to be selected by the Chicago Bears, doing his best to clear up rumblings to the contrary. 
news

Stephen Jones won't share details on Dak Prescott negotiations: Our whole thing is 'him being a Cowboy'

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones won't share the details, but he's hoping to extend Dak Prescott at some point to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on parting with DC Vic Fangio: 'I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that'

When the Dolphins hired Vic Fangio ahead of last season, the belief was that the longtime coach would deliver a defense on par with Miami's high-octane offense. One year later, Fangio and the Fins agreed to a separation neither party initially saw coming.