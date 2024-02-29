Colts GM Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck history impacting pulling 'the reins' on Anthony Richardson's recovery

Luck and Richardson's injuries aren't a one-for-one comparison, and the new Colt is in the infantile stages of his pro career. Still, Ballard's experience living through the Luck fiasco is an instructive point. There is no incentive for Richardson to push it at this point in the calendar.

Getting Richardson back on the field for the season is the first goal. Keeping him healthy is the long-term objective. In four starts as a rookie, Richardson flashed impressive tools, was a better processor and passer than anticipated coming out of college, and used his legs to dynamic effect. He can be a dynamite playmaker under center if he can stay healthy.

Ballard noted that it's on the team to surround Richardson with the right help to improve in Year 2.

"You want to give him as much as you can to be successful," Ballard said. "What you want is I think, you gotta make sure he's protected. I think you know my philosophy on that. You have to make sure your quarterback, especially a young quarterback, you gotta make sure he's protected. Then you want to put enough good players around him to be successful. Whether that comes through free agency or the draft, each year is a little different."