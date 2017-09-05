College football QB Power Rankings for Week Two: Rosen rises

The hype giveth, and the hype taketh away. Darnold was the biggest recipient of offseason buzz, and that helps explain why he falls a couple spots after struggling a bit after USC sweated out a win over Western Michigan (the game was tied midway through the fourth quarter). The bar was set so high for Darnold, and he didn't quite reach it, even though his two picks on Saturday were both off deflections. He didn't throw a TD pass for the first time since his first career start last September. ... Of course, a big game against Stanford on Saturday will have him moving in the right direction again.