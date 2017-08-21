College football preview: Who could be next Mitchell Trubisky?

I haven't spent much time studying Fitzgerald, but his name has come up several times in my conversations with NFL scouts. In fact, every single one of them told me the Mississippi State signal-caller is the best quarterback in the SEC. He posted impressive rushing numbers last fall and has prototypical size/athleticism. He's improving as a passer and scouts believe he has a very high ceiling in that department. I'm anxious to dig in and study his play this fall. Fitzgerald could be the breakout star in the SEC, if not the entire country.