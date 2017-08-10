College football preview: 5 prospects who'll exceed hype in 2017

It's easy for a guy like Ferrell to be somewhat lost on the national level on a front four with studs like Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Christian Wilkins. However, Ferrell's play at the end of his redshirt freshman season put everyone on notice for 2017. Florida State left tackle Roderick Johnson had nightmares facing Ferrell midway through 2016, and later on Ferrell dominated the Fiesta Bowl as the game's most valuable defensive player (three tackles for loss, sack). He also displayed his combination of strength and quickness on the edge in the national title game before an injury put him on the sideline. I expect he'll be a star among stars in 2017 as the Tigers attempt to repeat as champions.