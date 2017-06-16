College football players with NFL fathers

His dad: Jeff George

Notable: Injuries pressed George Jr. into action last year for four games, all in Big Ten play. He completed 38 of 94 passes as the Illini went 1-3 against Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State (win) and Wisconsin. He'll compete this fall with Chayce Crouch, who was ahead of George on the depth chart last year, and JuCo transfer Dwayne Lawson. His father was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1990 draft by the Indianapolis Colts. The elder George was known for his remarkable arm strength, but he struggled with consistency and was traded to the Atlanta Falcons after four seasons. He ended up playing for seven different teams.