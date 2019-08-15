Coaching Trends for Fantasy: AFC

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin (12 NFL seasons - 58.4 percent pass/41.6 percent run)

Offensive coordinator: Randy Fichtner (1 NFL season - 67.4 percent pass/32.6 percent run)

-- Fichtner's first season as the Steelers offensive coordinator was quite a successful one, as the team ranked first in pass attempts, second in pass percentage and fifth in plays. Ben Roethlisberger also put up career bests in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. Unfortunately, a repeat performance is unlikely after the Steelers traded Antonio Brown to the Raiders.

-- In 2018, 44 percent of Big Ben's touchdown passes went to Brown. What's more, 31 percent of his total fantasy points since 2011 have gone to Brown. Roethlisberger's average fantasy finish at the quarterback position before Antonio Brown was in Pittsburgh (2004-2009) was middle of the road (14th). During that time (six years), he also failed to throw for more than 3,800 yards five times. This all signals some regression for Big Ben, who should be seen as a late-round selection in most drafts.

-- Fichtner also used James Conner as a featured back, as the runner averaged almost 21 touches over his 13 games. While there has been talk of a backfield committee this season, keep these stats in mind ... during his 12 seasons as the head coach, Mike Tomlin has had at least one running back average 19.4 touches a game nine times. In the other three seasons, Tomlin's top backs averaged 16.7 touches (Rashard Mendenhall - 2009), 16.4 touches (Mendenhall - 2011) and 13.4 (Jonathan Dwyer - 2012). I'd feel safe drafting Conner near the turn of the first and second round in re-drafts.

-- The Steelers offense was very wideout friendly a season ago, as both Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster drew at least 24 percent of the targets while finishing in the top 10 among fantasy wideouts. That's not going to happen again, but Smith-Schuster is a good bet to see north of 150 targets as Big Ben's new No. 1 target in the pass attack. He'll be a second-rounder in drafts. With a high number of available targets, Donte Moncrief and James Washington will also be worth a late-round look.