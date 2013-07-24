Clemson's Tajh Boyd leads the way on preseason All-ACC team

Defending league champion Florida State led the way with six selections on the preseason All-ACC team, which was announced Wednesday morning.
Twelve of the league's 14 teams (all but North Carolina State and conference newcomer Syracuse) had a player on the squad.
North Carolina (four), Clemson (three), Duke (two), Miami (two) and Wake Forest (two) joined FSU in having multiple players on the team.
Clemson QB Tajh Boyd, who is currently ranked No. 20 on Daniel Jeremiah's Talent Top 50 list, was selected as the league's preseason player of the year.
One interesting omission was that of Pitt senior DT Aaron Donald, a first-team All-Big East pick last season. He has 18.5 sacks and 37.5 tackles for loss in his career. The first-team picks were Wake Forest senior Nikita Whitlock and Florida State junior Timmy Jernigan. Combined, they have 13.5 sacks and 44 tackles for loss in their careers.
The squad:
OFFENSE
QB Tajh Boyd, Clemson
RB Duke Johnson, Miami
RB James Wilder Jr., Florida State
WR Michael Campanaro, Wake Forest
WR Sammy Watkins, Clemson
TE Eric Ebron, North Carolina
T James Hurst, North Carolina
T Morgan Moses, Virginia
G Tre' Jackson, Florida State
G Brandon Linder, Miami
C Bryan Stork, Florida State
DEFENSE
E Jeremiah Attaochu, Georgia Tech
T Timmy Jernigan, Florida State
T Nikita Whitlock, Wake Forest
E Kareem Martin, North Carolina
LB Christian Jones, Florida State
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, Boston College
LB Jack Tyler, Virginia Tech
CB Ross Cockrell, Duke
CB Lamarcus Joyner, Florida State
S Tre Boston, North Carolina
S Jason Hendricks, Pitt
SPECIALISTS
K Chandler Catanzaro, Clemson
P Will Monday, Duke
KR Stefon Diggs, Maryland