Chris Brown of Tarleton State a rookie FA possibility

Defensive lineman Chris Brown (6-foo-3 3/8, 333 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.52 seconds, pulling up and not finishing on the second attempt. He had a 26 1/2-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-2 broad jump. Brown ran the 20-yard short shuttle in 5.06 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.16 seconds. He also performed 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Brown had a good positional workout and is a free-agent possibility for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.