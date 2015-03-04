Chip Kelly has 9 ex-Oregon players on his Philadelphia roster

That Kelly would be enamored with former Oregon players makes sense on a couple of levels. First, any coach wants a level of familiarity with his players, and Kelly obviously knows all about the ex-Ducks. Look at it this way: If you're trying to win games, it makes sense to try to do so with guys you're comfortable with (assuming those guys have the necessary talent). Second, that Kelly likes the idea of having players intimately familiar with his offense also makes sense, as there shouldn't be a tough learning curve for those guys. As for the majority of the ex-Ducks being defenders? It certainly shouldn't be a surprise that there are three former Ducks defensive linemen on the Eagles' roster: Philadelphia's D-line coach is Jerry Azzinaro, who came with Kelly from Oregon; thus, there should be a level of familiarity from the players with what Azzinaro wants -- and there should be a comfort level for Azzinaro with the former Oregon players.