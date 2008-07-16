Chiefs sign draft picks Robinson, Johnston to three-year deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs agreed to three-year deals with draft picks Kevin Robinson and Brian Johnston on Wednesday. Terms of the contracts were not available.
Robinson, a receiver, was one of Kansas City's two sixth-round picks. He caught 178 passes for 2,485 yards in 46 games for Utah State. He set school records with 1,104 yards and four touchdowns on punt returns, and 2,725 yards and four touchdowns on kickoff returns.
Johnston, a defensive end, was one of the Chiefs' two seventh-round picks. He had 268 tackles and 21 sacks in four years at Gardner-Webb. He also forced 10 fumbles, recovered three, and blocked one kick.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press