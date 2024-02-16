 Skip to main content
Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

Published: Feb 16, 2024 at 04:58 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Kansas City is keeping multiple avenues open to keep defensive tackle Chris Jones on the team moving forward.

The Chiefs picked up the option on Jones' contract, meaning they'll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources.

As part of the contract, which was redone to end Jones' holdout after Week 1 of the 2023 season, Kansas City is paying him an extra $4.25 million in earned incentives, per Rapoport.

The goal, echoed by general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid, is to sign the DT to a long-term contract as a key contributor to Kansas City's dynasty.

But by picking up the option, the Chiefs keep plan B in their back pocket, which would be a $19.75 million franchise tag to keep him off limits during free agency in March.

Jones has long been one of the most important pieces of the K.C. defense, which stepped up in 2023 to serve as the backbone of the Chiefs' Super Bowl run for the first time in their stretch of three championships in the last five years

The Chiefs' D ranked second in both points and yards allowed, while Jones tied for the team lead with 10.5 sacks and led the unit with 29 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.

He also paced the Chiefs in pressures during Super Bowl LVIII, logging his sixth and most important on a third-and-4 to force the 49ers into a red-zone field goal during Kansas City's eventual overtime win.

With 75.5 career sacks, Jones is in line for a massive payday coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro season and fifth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign.

Whether they can agree on a price or have to go with the tag that is now available to them, it'll be money well spent for a Chiefs team that now has a three-peat on the mind.

