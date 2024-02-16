Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

The goal, echoed by general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid, is to sign the DT to a long-term contract as a key contributor to Kansas City's dynasty.

But by picking up the option, the Chiefs keep plan B in their back pocket, which would be a $19.75 million franchise tag to keep him off limits during free agency in March.

Jones has long been one of the most important pieces of the K.C. defense, which stepped up in 2023 to serve as the backbone of the Chiefs' Super Bowl run for the first time in their stretch of three championships in the last five years

The Chiefs' D ranked second in both points and yards allowed, while Jones tied for the team lead with 10.5 sacks and led the unit with 29 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.

He also paced the Chiefs in pressures during Super Bowl LVIII, logging his sixth and most important on a third-and-4 to force the 49ers into a red-zone field goal during Kansas City's eventual overtime win.

With 75.5 career sacks, Jones is in line for a massive payday coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro season and fifth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign.